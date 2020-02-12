Man making home repairs has to dodge bullets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man making repairs to a North Memphis home had to dodge gunfire, but as it turns out, he wasn’t a target at all — just an innocent bystander.

Darnell Galloway’s last climb up the ladder almost turned into a stairway to heaven.

“And boy it scared the mess out of me,” he said.

It scared him when bullets came flying through the walls of a North Memphis home he’s been renovating, as one of the rounds whizzed right by him.

“This stuff is sickening man, for real though,” Galloway said. “Seriously, this stuff is sickening.”

Police said the shooting had nothing to do with the 55-year-old. His near-death experience happened when a man in a brown car drove up to the house at Pope and Chelsea around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

That man told police he was being followed by young men in an SUV who shot at him when he tried to use the driveway to turn around. He wasn’t hit, but one of the bullets barely missed him.

He was too afraid to say anything on camera because he said the same young men have shot at him before after he got in an argument with them last year.

“That’s stupid,” Galloway said. “That’s really stupid. That’s the problem. You got too many guns out here.”

Guns that might have had Galloway’s grandchildren in the cross-hairs had the shooting happened a few hours later when they would have been in the house, too.

“I don’t even want to be around here too much no more,” Galloway said.

The shooters didn’t stick around, but investigators are looking for them.

“It’s really sad because a bullet don’t have no name, and it could have come through the wall and hit me or gone through anybody’s house and wall and hit them,” Galloway said.