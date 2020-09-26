Man killed in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in a shooting in Whitehaven overnight, police said Saturday morning.

Officers responded just after midnight to a shooting in the 1700 block of Piping Rock Road, near Raines and Millbranch.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information is known at this time. Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

