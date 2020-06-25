Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Hickory Hill

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after two vehicles collided Thursday afternoon in Hickory Hill.

Police said officers were on the scene of the crash just before 5 p.m. at 3920 Hickory Hill Road.

One man was killed at the scene, and another was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Share this story

Latest News

More News