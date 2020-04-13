Man killed in triple shooting identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are releasing more details surrounding a deadly triple shooting outside of a grocery store on Saturday.

Police say 22-year-old Javier Jefferson was shot and killed outside of the Food Town Grocery on the corner of Midland Avenue and Buntyn Street.

Two other men were injured and taken to the Regional Medical Center. At last check one of them was in critical condition while the other was expected to be okay.

Police say the suspects left the scene in a white, four door Sedan with tinted windows. The car was believed to be heading south on Buntyn street.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.