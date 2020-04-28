Man killed in shooting in Horn Lake; suspect charged with murder

HORN LAKE, Miss. — One man was killed in a shooting Monday afternoon in Horn Lake, and a suspect is now facing murder charges.

Horn Lake police said the shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Devon Circle.

Officers found a man who was shot multiple times by the time police made the scene. The shooting victim was taken to Regional One Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Damien Deangelo Love

During the investigation, police found Damien Deangelo Love armed and walking near the scene.

After he was detained and questioned, police said Love admitted to shooting the victim.

Love was charged with murder. He is currently in the DeSoto County Jail and awaiting a bond.

The victim has not yet been identified by police.

This is still an active investigation, and WREG will provide updates as the case progresses.