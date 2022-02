MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after a shooting in Parkway Village on Friday morning.

Officers responding to a call just after 4 AM on the 4000 block of Laconia Lane and located one male victim with gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said one woman was detained at the scene but no arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this page when more information is released.