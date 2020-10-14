Man killed in Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in a Parkway Village neighborhood, Memphis Police said Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of Ashwood on Wednesday morning.

They found one male victim shot inside a residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating. They did not announce any suspects or arrests.

