Man killed in overnight Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed overnight in Frayser, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said the shooting happened just after midnight on Saturday in the in the 3600 block of North Watkins.

When officers arrived, they located a male shooting victim, and he was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but did not survive his injuries.

Memphis Police said no arrests have been made, and the suspect is believed to have been in a red vehicle.

