MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lafayette County early Saturday morning, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

At approximately 12:58 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on US 278 in Lafayette County.

Officials say 42-year-old Aaron S. Harper of Jackson, Miss. was traveling west on US 278 in a 2006 Toyota Avalon that left the roadway and rolled over several times.

Harper was killed in the crash, according to reports.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says the crash is still under investigation.