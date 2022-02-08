MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person died after a house fire in the Bethel Grove on Tuesday morning, police say.

The Memphis Fire Department was called to the scene around 3 AM.

Neighbors say they tried to step in to rescue the man living inside the home but were unsuccessful.

A generator was seen running on the porch outside the house before the fire began, according to witnesses.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined as the investigation is still ongoing.

This isn’t the only fire the fire department has responded to over the last several days.

They encourage you to make sure you have a working smoke detector, especially in every bedroom. Also, if your power goes out, avoid using your stove or oven to warm your house.