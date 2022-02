MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are trying to identify two men who they say shot and killed a man and stole his Playstation 5.

Surveillance photos were taken Dec. 2 near the scene of the crime along South Perkins and Knight Arnold Road.

The suspects fled the scene in a white pickup.

The victim was identified as “Tedius Puryear.”

If you have any information, please call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.