Man killed, child and adult injured in Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot to death, and two other people including a child were injured after a shooting Wednesday evening in Hickory Hill.
Officers were on the scene of the shooting around 8:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Whisper Valley Drive.
One man was found shot dead inside a Dodge Charger, police said.
A child was grazed by a bullet and taken to St. Francis hospital in non-critical condition. Another person was also injured in the shooting and taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.
Memphis police said officers are at a related scene at Kirby and Raines Road.
Police currently have one man detained. This is still an active homicide investigation.