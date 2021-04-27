Man killed by Tennessee police was on Massachusetts’ most wanted fugitives list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A district attorney says the man fatally shot by Tennessee police after charging at an officer with knives was a slaying suspect on Massachusetts’ most wanted fugitives list.

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz identified the man Monday as Marvin Veiga and said he was a suspect in the October 2020 shooting death of a 25-year-old. Veiga had remained on the loose until Friday, when a Metropolitan Nashville Police Department officer fatally shot him during a traffic stop.

According to MNPD, the officer made a vehicle stop for a white Mercedes and ran the plate but it did not match. It came back to a green Chevy. The driver of the vehicle was fine but the individual in question was the one who got out of the passenger side. That person reportedly got out with two butcher knives and rushed up to the officer who then fired his weapon.

Investigators said the driver was compliant with officers and even told his passenger to drop the weapons as well.

Authorities said the officer did everything he could, including retreating and asking the person to drop his weapon several times. The individual continued to charge at the officer and the officer was left with no choice.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting.