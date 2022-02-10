MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting outside a corner store in Soulsville Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around midnight right outside the front door near the corner of Mississippi Boulevard and East McLemore.

The victim collapsed in the parking lot and unfortunately died before help arrived.

Officers also found a car full of bullet holes nearby.

Police are still searching for his killer this morning.

People who live near the friendly food market say the victim was from Nigeria and worked as a clerk at the store.

Neighbors believe the victim was killed during a confrontation – though that has not been confirmed by police.

We noticed a police skycop camera just feet from where the shooting happened so there is a strong possibility that there is some surveillance video of the shooter.

We will update this page as we learn more.