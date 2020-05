MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night in Raleigh, police said.

Memphis police said just before 9:30 p.m. that officers were on the scene of the crash at New Allen Road and Royal Ridge Drive.

The man driving the motorcycle did not survive the injuries he sustained in the crash, police said. His identity has not yet been released.

Police did not say if anyone else was involved in the crash.