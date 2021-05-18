MPD: Man killed after being struck by MATA bus on I-40 at Warford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian was killed on Interstate 40 at Warford after being hit by a MATA bus on Tuesday afternoon, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said officers responded to the crash around 1:40 p.m. The pedestrian reportedly ran across the interstate in front of the bus and was struck. The man was transported to Regional One Hospital and was pronounced dead.

According to TDOT, all of the eastbound lanes on I-40 near mile marker 5.8 are closed due to the crash.

Traffic is being diverted at I-40 East and Hollywood.

TDOT Camera facing east right before I-40/Hollywood

This is a developing story.