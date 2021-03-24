Man kidnapped, robbed behind Mud Island restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man tells police he was kidnapped and robbed by four men Sunday night in the middle of Harbor Town Square on Mud Island.

The victim said he had just wrapped up his shift at Tug’s Casual Grill and was getting into his car in a parking lot behind the restaurant when four men got in with him. He told police that one of the men pulled a gun and forced him to drive.

Many walking on the Greenbelt Wednesday afternoon were horrified to hear about such a brazen crime, especially in one of Memphis’ safest neighborhoods.

“I think this would probably be one of the safest if not the safest,” said Aaron Chism.

“Where else can you go as far as safety’s concerned, you know what I mean? When you have people paying premium prices for where they live and this is the end result?” said Chism.

“That’s shocking. That’s new to me too,” said Anthony Williams.

“I’m always very aware of what’s going on around me, I totally trust my instincts so if I feel uncomfortable, I immediately modify my behavior,” said Julie Cunningham.

The victim told police he doesn’t know where he drove since none of his surroundings seemed familiar. Eventually, he said the suspects forced him out, taking his car, his phone and $750 in cash.

He says he found his way back to Mud Island on foot using the lights from the I-40 bridge as a reference, then called police early Monday morning.

That’s when police told him his car had been involved in a crash at Third and Brooks.

Police tell WREG they haven’t made any arrests yet and could only provide vague descriptions of the suspects.