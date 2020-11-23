Man kidnapped following Parkway Village crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were arrested after being accused of kidnapping a man following a crash in Parkway Village.

On November 22, the victim was involved in an accident in the parking lot of 4672 American Way with a driver identified by police are Darrnika Dailey. Two armed individuals got out of the suspect’s vehicle and reportedly began threatening to harm the male victim if he didn’t give them the money to pay for the damage.

Fearing for his safety, the victim tried to run away on foot but was caught and assaulted. He was then thrown into the back of the suspect vehicle and driven away.

Police said one suspect stayed behind and told the victim’s friends that if they wanted him back safely they would meet the suspects at a nearby AutoZone with $1,000.

The friends called police and told them where the suspects were located. Officers spotted the suspect vehicle in the area of Perkins and American Way and initiated a pursuit, which ended when the driver crashed into a tree at Knight and Woodale.

The victim was recovered and two of the three suspects were taken into custody. The third was able to escape after the second crash.

Dailey was charged with evading arrest, especially aggravated kidnapping, reckless driving, assault and aggravated robbery.

The second suspect was identified by police as Christopher Young. He was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.