MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was seriously injured following a shooting in South Memphis on Wednesday.

It happened in the 1800 block of South Orleans around 11 a.m.

Authorities said when they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Suspect information was not released. If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.