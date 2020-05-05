Man injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is in critical condition after a shooting Monday evening in South Memphis.

Memphis police said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. near Airways Boulevard and Riley Avenue.

A man was found shot at the scene, and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police said there is currently no suspect information available.

This is the second shooting Monday in South Memphis after a man was killed in a shooting at a home on South Wellington near Walker Avenue.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.