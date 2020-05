Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man has been injured in a shooting in South Memphis.

Police say the shooting happened on Kerr Avenue near South McLean Boulevard. A man was reportedly shot in front of a business in the area.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 1778 Kerr Ave.



Preliminary Information: a male was shot in front of the business. He was transported to ROH in critical condition. The subject responsible is a short black male, wearing a black skull cap. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 1, 2020

Memphis Police say the man is in critical condition at Regional One Hospital.

Police describe the suspect as a short man wearing a black skull cap.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.