MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is in critical condition after being shot Thursday evening in a neighborhood in Hickory Hill.

Memphis police said just before 8:30 p.m. that officers were on the scene of the shooting in the 6600 block of Quail Covey Drive.

One man was found shot and then taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the suspect was possibly in a light-blue Ford Mustang with chrome wheels.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.