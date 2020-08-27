Man injured in possible roadway shooting at Highway 385, Ridgeway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was rushed to the hospital following a possible roadway shooting.

It happened near Highway 385 and Ridgeway early Thursday morning.

Police focused on a pickup truck with its window shot out. They have been combing the area for shell casings.

The victim may have been shot in the back.

