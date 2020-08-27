Man injured in possible roadway shooting at Highway 385, Ridgeway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was rushed to the hospital following a possible roadway shooting.
It happened near Highway 385 and Ridgeway early Thursday morning.
Police focused on a pickup truck with its window shot out. They have been combing the area for shell casings.
The victim may have been shot in the back.
If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
