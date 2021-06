MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Parkway Village.

Authorities said they responded to a shooting call in the 3000 block of Boxdale Street early Tuesday morning and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers were unable to provide any suspect information. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.