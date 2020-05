MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was injured during a shooting early Monday morning in Hickory Hill.

It happened just after 10 a.m. at 6523 Ivy Meadows.

When first responders arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police did not release any information on a suspect. If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.