Man injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was injured in a shooting in Frayser Thursday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened on Watkins near Overton Crossing at around 3:22 p.m.

The victim went to the hospital in non-critical condition but was later downgraded to critical condition.

No arrest has been made at this point.

Police say the suspect and victim may have known each other. The suspect was reportedly driving a silver or gray, older model SUV.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.