MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was rushed to the hospital following a shooting in East Memphis.

It happened late Monday evening at 1622 Harville Street.

Officers said when they arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition for treatment.

At this time, police do not have any suspect information.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.