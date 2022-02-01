MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Downtown Memphis erupted in gunshots overnight Tuesday after a fight broke out at a club, police say.

Police say one man was left in non-critical condition after being shot just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The incident began when the man got into an argument with another man at Blind Bear, located on Main Street near Peabody Place.

Police said that the argument escalated to the man being assaulted by several other men.

After the fight, police said the security guard told them that the man threatened to kill the people that assaulted him.

However, the man told police that he was chased out of the club as he ran to his vehicle near the corner of Main Street and Peabody Place.

During the chase, someone fired shots at him, striking him in both legs, police say.

The man was able to drive himself to Regional Medical Center.

Our photographers saw more than two dozen evidence markers on the ground.

A car sitting on Peabody Place was left with multiple bullet holes. Police said the vehicle was used as a shield during the shootout.

The shooting is still under investigation. No charges have been made at this time.