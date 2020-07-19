MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital Sunday after a wreck on a South Memphis interstate.
Memphis Police said officers responded to a two-vehicle wreck on I-55 near Mallory Avenue at about 4:40 p.m.
One man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Two southbound lanes of I-55 near Mallory were immediately closed as police cleared the scene.
Police did not say the types of vehicles involved in the wreck.
- Rapper Kanye West draws crowd to 1st event as candidate
- Man injured after wreck on I-55 in South Memphis
- Mississippi could expand COVID restrictions to more counties
- Arkansas governor: Masks ‘shouldn’t be about politics’
- Roger Stone calls Black radio host ‘Negro’ in interview