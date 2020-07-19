Man injured after wreck on I-55 in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital Sunday after a wreck on a South Memphis interstate.

Memphis Police said officers responded to a two-vehicle wreck on I-55 near Mallory Avenue at about 4:40 p.m.

One man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Two southbound lanes of I-55 near Mallory were immediately closed as police cleared the scene.

Police did not say the types of vehicles involved in the wreck.