MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in the hospital after being shot Wednesday afternoon in the Highland Heights area of Memphis.

Memphis police said the man was shot just before 2:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Given Avenue.

The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police did not have any suspect information.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.