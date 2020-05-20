Man injured after shooting, crash in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was rushed to the hospital after someone fired shots at his vehicle leading to a crash.

According to police, the driver was near the corner of James Road and North Advantage Way in Raleigh around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday when he was shot in the neck. He lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a pole.

The man was alert when first responders arrived on the scene and they expect him to make a full recovery.

The woman in the car with him was not injured.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.