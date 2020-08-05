Man injured after shooting at Hickory Hill club

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured after a shooting at a Hickory Hill club.

According to police, first responders received a call that a man had been shot at Club Lavish in the 5900 block of Winchester. When they arrived, they located the victim down the street at 6050 Winchester.

He was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Authorities have not released any suspect information.

A little over a year ago, police were called to a shooting at the same business. In that case, a man and juvenile female were standing outside when they were struck by gunfire.

The adult was taken to the Regional Medical Center and the juvenile to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. Both victims were listed in non-critical condition.