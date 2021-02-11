Man injured after roadway shooting in Helena-West Helena

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. – A man was reportedly injured in a roadway shooting in Helena-West Helena Thursday afternoon.

Helena-West Helena Police responded to a report of a shooting near 201 Sebastian Street at around 4:34 p.m. Thursday. Officers on the scene found a man, who had been driving a white sedan, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Helena Regional Hospital in extremely critical condition.

Witnesses reportedly told police the victim was riding with another person, who was firing shots at a tan SUV. Police say the driver of the SUV returned fire as they drove south on Sebastian Street at S. Third.

The SUV reportedly continued down the street while the white sedan came to a stop at the intersection. Police say the passenger of the white sedan fled the vehicle.

Police describe the passenger as wearing white tennis shoes, a gray hoodie/sweatshirt and light-colored jeans.

If you have any information on this incident, please call the Helena-West Helena Police Department at 870-572-3441.