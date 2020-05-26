Man indicted in sex trafficking case involving 14-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was indicted after he forced a young girl to perform sex acts with clients solicited through online ads, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Memphis police and agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation responded to one of Arthur Hopkins’ online ads offering sex in July 2019. They were instructed to go to a motel on American Way where they made contact with the 14-year-old victim.

The girl told authorities that Hopkins was her pimp and that she met him on Facebook several months prior. She said he was the one who placed the ads online and sold her for sex.

Hopkins was arrested downstairs next to the swimming pool. He reportedly confessed to officers and was arrested.

He was indicted on 10 counts of trafficking for commercial sex acts.