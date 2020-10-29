Man indicted in murder case featured on WREG’s Manhunt Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been indicted in connection to a murder case featured on WREG’s Manhunt Monday.

Courtez Gray, 20, was recently indicted on first-degree murder, attempted murder and employment of a firarm during the commission of a dangerous felony charges in connection to the shooting death of 19-year-old Mauriceo Dandridge at a Hickory Hill nightclub in January 2020.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Gray was among a group of rap artists and their entourages behind the Truth Club waiting to get in. Witnesses said the man became upset and began firing shots because the security check was taking too long.

The bullets struck Dandridge in the neck killing him. Four other people were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The family told WREG that night was Dandridge’s first time at a nightclub and he was only there to support a friend who was performing that night.

Gray was arrested two months later.