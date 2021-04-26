Man indicted in fatal northeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was indicted by a Shelby County grand jury following the shooting death of another man in northeast Memphis last fall.

On October 23, Brandon Richardson’s brother and the victim, Cortez Milan, were involved in a dispute outside a home in the 1600 block of National Street. An altercation occurred several hours later when Milan allegedly went to Richardson’s home looking for the brother.

Around 5 a.m. the next morning, authorities say Richardson went to Milan’s home with a gun and began shooting. The victim was struck multiple times and died from his injuries.

Richardson was charged with second-degree murder and given a $300,000 bond.