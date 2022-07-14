MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted in a deadly shooting that took place at a Raleigh motel last year, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

On Thursday, 25-year-old Ezekiel McClain was indicted by a grand jury on one count of first-degree murder. He is being held without bond.

Memphis Police say the shooting happened October 8, 2021, at the Jackson Heights Inn & Suites on Old Austin Peay Highway. Officers found the victim unresponsive in the parking lot.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to Memphis Police, a witness reported seeing an armed man confront the victim in the parking lot. The witness reportedly told officers the man shot the victim once.