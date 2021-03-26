Man indicted after victim found dead behind South Memphis church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was indicted in connection to a deadly shooting behind a South Memphis church last summer.

According to authorities, officers discovered the body of Derrick Biggs, 27, behind LeMoyne Truevine MB Church on Lucy Avenue on July 21, 2020.

Investigators eventually identified Durrell Davis as a suspect. He was indicted on first-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a gun charges, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.