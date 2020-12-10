Man indicted after South Memphis Dixie Queen employee shot, killed over order

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New details were released by the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office after a man was indicted for a deadly shooting at a South Memphis Dixie Queen.

A Shelby County Grand Jury returned an indictment against Joshua Holmes, 20, on first-degree murder, attemped first-degree murder, aggravated assault and employment of a firearm charges.

According to authorities, Holmes got into an argument with a Dixie Queen employee at the South Bellevue location about his order being wrong. He went to his car, returned to the order window with a gun and reportedly started shooting.

One of the bullets struck and killed the cook Cautious Smith, 20.

Holmes was arrested in September 2020 and has been held in the Shelby County Jail ever since.