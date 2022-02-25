MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been indicted in the shooting death of his bestfriend.

Zavonne Bell, 20, was indicted by a grand jury on a count of reckless homicide Friday.

In January of 2021, officers responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of East McKellar Avenue in South Memphis.

Bell initially told authorities that the shooting victim shot himself.

But two months later, he spoke with the victim’s father again and explained that he shot the victim accidentally. The victim’s father then called the police.

Bell spoke with investigators and said the shooting victim was sitting in a chair across from the couch he was sitting on. He said he saw the shooting victim “rack the gun to clear the gun,” and the victim tossed the gun towards Bell as he was sitting on the couch.

Bell told authorities he picked up the gun, pointed it at the victim and pulled the trigger without checking to see if the gun had any bullets in it. Bell again stated he didn’t know the gun had bullets in it.

He was later arrested and charged with reckless homicide.

Bell is currently free on $75,000 bond.