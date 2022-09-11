MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life after being struck by a car in a hit and run on Saturday night in South Memphis.

Police responded to a crash around 11:00 p.m. near East Mallory Avenue and South Lauderdale Street. Police said an unknown driver in a white pickup truck with a hard top and a truck bed was travelling down East Mallory Avenue when the truck hit a man in a wheelchair.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment in critical condition.

MPD said the vehicle fled the scene and may have a great deal of front-end damage.

If you’ve seen this truck or know something about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 9001-528-CASH.