Man in ‘Jesus Loves You’ shirt sought after Nashville fire vehicle stolen from Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for the man who drove off in a marked Nashville Fire Department medical vehicle that was parked outside of a Broadway honky tonk late Sunday night.

Officers responded around 11:45 p.m. to Broadway between Fourth Avenue and Representative John Lewis Way, where “Fast 9,” the fire department’s marked Chevy Tahoe with lights, was reported stolen.

A medic was inside The Stage on Broadway treating a person with a broken ankle, when someone ran in and said a man had driven off in “Fast 9,” according to investigators.

Witnesses stated the thief was wearing a red shirt with “Jesus Loves You” written on it.

The man drove the Tahoe down Broadway toward Representative John Lewis Way, where witnesses reportedly lost sight of the vehicle.

A spokesperson for the Nashville Fire Department said the man who stole “Fast 9” had been treated earlier in the night, but refused transport to a hospital, and ran away before signing any paperwork.

The Tahoe has not been located, as of Monday morning.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.