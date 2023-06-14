MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken into custody after a barricade situation in Cordova ended peacefully overnight.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, this incident started a little before 9 p.m. in the 1200 block of Breezy Valley Drive. Deputies and SWAT were on the scene where a man was armed inside a home with another person.

Several nearby homes were evacuated for safety.

Around 11:30, the man surrendered and was taken into custody. The other person inside was safe.

This remains an ongoing investigation by SCSO. WREG will provide updates as they become available.