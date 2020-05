MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in southwest Memphis on Monday afternoon.

In a tweet, Memphis police say they responded to a shooting on Arrow Road around 3:15 p.m

At 3:14 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 4263 Arrow Rd.



Prelim info – A male victim was located. He was transported to Regional One in critical condition.



The subject responsible is a M/B, light complexion, last seen wearing a white shirt and gray pants. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 25, 2020

Officers found a man with gunshot wounds and he was taken to the Regional Medical Center.

Police believe the suspect was a man wearing a white shirt and gray pants.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.