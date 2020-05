Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Cordova on Sunday night.

The Memphis Police Department said, on Twitter, it happened at Trinity Road and North Germantown Parkway.

The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition and one person is being detained by police.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting Trinity Rd. and N. Germantown Parkway.



Prelim Info: one male shooting victim was located. He was transported to ROH in critical condition.

Officers have one male detained. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 25, 2020