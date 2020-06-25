Man in critical condition after being shot on I-40; eastbound roadway closed near flyover

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for life after being shot while driving on Interstate 40 in Memphis.

Memphis police said just before 7 p.m. Wednesday that the man said he was shot while driving on I-40 near Sycamore View and Whitten Road.

The man drove to a gas station at 2310 N. Germantown Parkway for help, where he was then taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police said preliminary information indicates the drivers of a Chevrolet Impala and a Jeep were driving at high rates of speed and firing shots at each other.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Police have eastbound I-40 near the I-240 flyover blocked while they investigate.

Once confirmed, this would be the 32nd highway shooting in Memphis in 2020. There were 46 total highway shootings in Memphis in 2019.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.