MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have identified the man they say is responsible for shooting at a Shelby County Sheriff Deputy on the interstate on Tuesday afternoon.

Jaquan Bridges, 19, is facing several charges including criminal attempt first degree murder, aggravated assault, and intent to evade arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to pull over a Bridges at I-240 and Highway 385 for reckless driving.

According to the crime report, Bridges refused to stop and shot at the deputy. He then drove to I-40 and Sycamore View, turned around, and side-swiped other cars while evading.

The 19-year-old eventually crashed at I-240 and 385.

The interstate was shut down for several hours. No one else was hurt in this incident.