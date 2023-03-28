MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was beaten, robbed and stripped of his belongings at gunpoint in north Memphis earlier this month.

According to reports, on March 12, the victim went to his girlfriend’s house in north Memphis. Once there, the suspect, Temeico Johnson, stopped him from entering. The two got into an argument, and Johnson punched him in the face and head.

Another suspect, Demario Payne, pulled out a gun with an extended magazine and handed it to Johnson, who then pointed it at the victim. Both suspects ordered the victim to strip, police say.

The victim reportedly gave the suspects his clothes, shoes, $50 in cash, iPhone 12 and cigarettes.

Court records show the victim suffered bruising and swelling around his eyes and nose. He also had a busted lip.

Temeico Johnson was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Burglary.