Man found shot to death near South Memphis Church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was found shot to death near a church in South Memphis Sunday morning.
Police responded to a shooting call at Gill Avenue and Pillow Street, near St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church, at just before 12:30 AM.
Memphis Police say officers found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police say no suspect information is available at this time.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
