MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police say a man was found shot to death inside of a vehicle in Hickory Hill.

Police say officers found the victim inside of a vehicle on Wind Meadow Lane near the Enclave Apartment Homes at around 12:40 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Memphis Police say there is no suspect information available at this point.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.